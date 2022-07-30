Nana Patekar, 'his Bollywood mafia friends' will be responsible if anything ever happens to me: Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta has said that if anything were to happen to her, actor Nana Patekar and his legal team, as well as his ‘Bollywood Mafia friends’, would be responsible. Tanushree had alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss. Nana had denied the charges. (Also read: The Confession: Nana Patekar lands first film role since MeToo scandal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of herself, Tanushree wrote on Friday, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers and associates, and his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who is Bollywood Mafia? Same people, whose names came up frequently in SSR (Susgant Singh Rajput) death case (note that all have same criminal lawyer). Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally and go after them with a vicious vengeance.”

She added, “Go after all the industry faces and journalists, who planted fake news about me, and PR people too, behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law and justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind... and bye! Phir milenge (Until we meat again).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A screenshot of Tanushree Dutta's post.

In another post, Tanushree also wrote about being followed by someone. She wrote, “Omg (Oh my God)! Just got back from the nail salon... I feel like a freaking female James Bond. Surveillance and all... one amateur gurga (person) 20-22 years old with a silently loaded sling bag… Dekho humko bhi kam se kam 3-4 mulko ki police toh follow kar hi rhi hai… Ab kal ho na ho toh maine socha red nails karva hi leti hoon! Ab life mein kisi ka moh hi nhi raha... sab ke sab khudgarz aur dhokebaaz nikle saale. Dost dost nhi rahe... watchman ne bhi dhoka de diya (Cops from at least three-four countries are following me. Now, I am not sure if tomorrow comes, so decided to get red nails. Now, I do not have lust for anything in life, everyone turned out to be selfish and a cheat. Friends are not friends anymore. Even my watchmen broke my trust)... You know the best part? Someday I will write all of this off as a crazy phase... And I willl be in Hollywood by then… who knows…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tanushree Dutta's latest post.

Tanushree had kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India in 2018, when she alleged Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri behaved inapropriately with her during a film shoot.

Talking about facing adversities, Tanushree told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this week, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact signed some also, but have noticed none they materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON