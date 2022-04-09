The Confession: Nana Patekar lands first film role since MeToo scandal

Actor Nana Patekar will be seen in The Confession, his first film since the MeToo scandal of 2018. The film's teaser was shared on social media on Saturday and it showed an edited image of Nana in a courtroom. A voiceover from the actor played through the teaser. (Also read: Police charge choreographer Ganesh Acharya with harassment, stalking, voyeurism)

The announcement was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “NANA PATEKAR IN 'THE CONFESSION'... #NanaPatekar returns to the big screen after a gap, will essay principal role in social-thriller #TheConfession... Directed by #AnanthNarayanMahadevan... Produced by #NarendraHirawat, #PravinShah, #SagoonWagh, #AjayKapoor and #SubhashKale.”

In the teaser, computer-generated visuals of a confessional and then a courtroom are seen. Nana says in Hindi, “I have seen the face of truth, even heard its voice. I know the truth but won't accept it. I am ready to give up my life for it.”

In 2018, actor Tanushree Dutta had filed a complaint against Nana Patekar, claiming that he had allegedly touched her inappropriately while shooting for a song-and-dance sequence on March 26, 2008, on the sets of the film Horn OK Please.

Tanushree's complaint released a wave of what came to be known as India's MeToo movement. Multiple actors, journalists, and women from different industries came forward with their own stories of harassment and molestation by men in more powerful positions than them. Among those who were accused of sexual harassment were directors Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, music composer Anu Malik, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and more.

In Nana Patekar's case, Mumbai Police later filed a B-summary report in a metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri, seeking to close the case, claiming that there is no evidence to substantiate the complaint. The police also claimed that Tanushree’s allegations against Nana were “false and revengeful in nature”.

Nana Patekar is known for films such as Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON