Nargis Fakhri finally confesses she dated Uday Chopra for 5 years, regrets not shouting about it from ‘mountain tops’

Years after their breakup, actor Nargis Fakhri has finally accepted that she did date actor-producer Uday Chopra. In a new interview, Nargis said that she was told to keep their relationship hidden from the media and their fans.

Speaking to a leading daily, Nargis called Uday a ‘beautiful soul' and regretted not speaking about him from ‘mountain tops’. “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”

Reports of them dating started surfacing around 2014 but they two denied it every time. In an interview with Mid Day, Nargis had even said: “I am repeating myself: Uday and I aren’t dating each other. But he will always remain a part of my life. I have very few friends in India, and I feel fortunate that he’s one of them.”

Soon after their breakup, Nargis left for New York. Many suspected she left the country due to heartbreak but her spokesperson said that it was due to health issues. “Nargis has been extremely overworked working on three films simultaneously over the last year. Schedules and intense work hours that film-making demands are not something everyone can cope with. Even though she was advised complete rest, she ensured she completed everything she had committed to for Azhar,” the spokesperson had said.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri loses 9 kgs, shares her journey to becoming the ‘best version’ of herself

Nargis was recently dating Justin Santos. However, the two have broken up.

Nargis, who made her Bollywood debut with 2011 movie Rockstar, is known for her work in Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. Uday made his debut with his brother Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein. He then starred in Dhoom series of movies with Abhishek Bachchan.