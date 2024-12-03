Nargis Fakhri hasn't been in contact with murder-accused sister Aliya Fakhri for over 20 years: Report

Actor Nargis Fakhri has reportedly not had any contact with her sister, Aliya Fakhri, who has been charged with murder, for over two decades. India Today cited its source close to Nargis and reported it. Aliya was arrested after allegedly causing a deadly fire at her ex-boyfriend's house in the US, which led to his death. (Also Read | Nargis Fakhri's mother reacts as other daughter Aliya is accused of brutal murder in US, calls her a ‘caring person’) Nargis Fakhri's sister is in a US jail currently.

Nargis has nothing to say

The source said that Nargis has 'nothing to clarify' about the matter. It confirmed that Nargis has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years now. She reportedly learnt about the incident, like everyone else, via the news. Nargis is yet to make any comment or release a statement.

What Nargis, Aliya's mom said earlier

So far, only her mother has spoken up on the matter. She said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," as per news reports. She also added that Aliya had been battling opioid addiction following a dental mishap. She believes it might have contributed to Aliya's erratic behaviour.

What did Aliya do

Aliya Fakhri, 43, “deliberately” set on fire a detached garage of a house, which led to the death of her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne (33), according to a press release by District Attorney Melinda Katz. "You're all going to die today", Aliya yelled at Edward after arriving at the garage early morning on November 2.

Jacobs lived upstairs and was sleeping during the incident. Anastasia came downstairs on being alerted and went back up to save him. However, neither of them survived and died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the District Attorney's office said in the press release.

Aliya resided in Parsons Boulevard in Queens while the incident took place in Jamaica area. Currently, she has been detained at Rikers Island, New York City. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, if found guilty of the most serious offence, Aliya reportedly would face a potential life sentence.