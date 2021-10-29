Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman, Shernavaz Jijina star in Rannchhod; teaser out now
Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman, Shernavaz Jijina star in Rannchhod; teaser out now

The teaser of the adventure drama film features the enigmatic voice of Naseeruddin Shah narrating an iconic dialogue from the film
Clockwise from centre: Naseeruddin Shah, Shernavaz Jijina, Abhishek Bukeliya, Rahul S Karjani, Balraj Irani and Adhyayan Suman (Photo: HTCS)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:34 PM IST
By HTC

Powerhouse of talent, Naseeruddin Shah, and the young and dynamic, Adhyayan Suman, have released the teaser of their film Rannchhod, leaving the audience with goosebumps. The teaser of the adventure drama film features the enigmatic voice of Naseeruddin Shah narrating an iconic dialogue from the film.

Rannchhod is presented by Bukeliya Entertainments Pvt Ltd and Majestic Entertainment in association with Karjani Kreations and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina. Produced by Balraj Irani and Abhishek Bukeliya, the film is written and directed by Rahul S Karjani.

