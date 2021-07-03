Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naseeruddin Shah is 'absolutely fine', says hospital source

Naseeruddin Shah, who has admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week, is reportedly doing well.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Naseeruddin Shah has been undergoing treatment for pneumonia since Wednesday.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Mumbai, is stable and under observation, a hospital source said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-Covid-19 facility, on Tuesday. According to the hospital source, Naseer has no issues at present and is doing well.

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," the source told PTI. On Wednesday, Naseer’s wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Naseer is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Bazaar, Masoom, Mirch Masala, Waiting.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan asks 'little one' Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production: 'I'll come on time'

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as Karma, Tridev, Vishwatma, Chamatkar, Mohra, Sarfarosh, The Dirty Picture, Krish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

