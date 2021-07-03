Shah Rukh Khan asks 'little one' Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production: 'I'll come on time'

Actor Alia Bhatt has got Shah Rukh Khan's good wishes with her as she began shooting for her next movie Darlings. The film is Alia's first as a producer and is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Shah Rukh Khan reposted a picture of Alia sitting in her trailer on her first day of shoot. He wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!"

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021





In her original tweet, Alia had written, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors."

Darlings also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Vijay also took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film. He can be seen holding the movie's clapperboard as he gears up to shoot for the film.

"So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one," Vijay wrote talking about co-stars, Alia and Shefali. He has previously worked with Alia in Gully Boy.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu defends reposting tweet with abusive language, slams 'personal digs' in Haseen Dillruba review

Darlings is the story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world.The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.