Naseeruddin Shah returns home from hospital, son Vivaan shares his pics with wife Ratna Pathak Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. His son Vivaan took to Instagram to share his picture with Ratna Pathak Shah.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah seen at their home.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has returned home after he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Naseer was diagnosed with pneumonia last month.

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan shared pictures of the veteran actor with his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah on Instagram to let fans know about his recovery. In the photos, Naseer and Ratna at seen in their bedroom. Ratna is sitting on the bed while Naseer is looking at something in his hands.

"He just got discharged today morning," wrote Vivaan with the pictures. "Back home," he added with a heart and folded hands emojis.

Naseer, 70, was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital in Mumbai last Tuesday. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI. “He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow,” Naseeruddin Shah’s secretary Jairaj later said.

Naseeruddin, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), is known for his contribution towards parallel cinema, with films such as Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Ijaazat, Masoom, and Mirch Masala.

He has also created a space for himself in the commercial cinema with movies such as Mohra, Sarfarosh, Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others.

Also read: When Kareena Kapoor spoke about home life with Saif Ali Khan: 'My husband isn't businessman who comes home at 6'

The veteran, whose career spans 46 years, is also known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 feature drama Mee Raqsam and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits.

