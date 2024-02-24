Naseeruddin Shah gets angry as fans try to click selfies with him at Delhi airport: ‘You have spoiled my mood'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah got angry after people seemingly tried to click selfies with him at the Delhi airport. In a video posted on Instagram, Naseeruddin was seen scolding some people while walking away. (Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah says Hindi films have 'no substance', reveals he stopped watching them: It really disappoints me) Naseeruddin Shah at the Delhi airport.

Naseeruddin Shah gets upset with people over selfies

For the travel, Naseeruddin wore a brown shirt, denims and wrapped a sweater around his neck. He also wore brown shoes, a cap and had a mask on his face. Though not clearly audible, Naseeruddin told the people, "Mood kharab kardiya aap logo ne. Samajhte nahi hain aap log ek dafa baat ki jaaye (You have spoiled my mood. You don't understand when told once).”

The people behind the camera, seemingly fans and paparazzi, were heard assuring him that it wouldn't be repeated in the future. Naseeruddin, however, was still visibly upset as he walked in a huff as he exited the Delhi airport. He was also seen carrying a book.

Internet reacts to Naseeruddin's response

Reacting to the clip, a person said, "He needs to be treated like a human being you guys are bothering the poor guy let him be." Another fan wrote, "They are human beings as well.....they need their space of comfort as well." An Instagram user commented, "It's not fair to trouble celebs anywhere just because they are public figures. If they aren't comfortable with selfies, it needs to be respected."

Naseeruddin's projects

Fans will see Naseeruddin in fashion designer Manish Malhotra's film production Ul Jalool Ishq. It also stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. It will be directed by Vibhu Puri. The upcoming film also marks the return of lyricist-music composer duo Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will score the soundtrack of the movie.

Naseeruddin also has the web series titled Showtime alongside Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vijay Raaz and Shriya Saran. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top. The release date of Showtime is yet to be disclosed.

