Natasa Stankovic is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik Pandya calls him 'tiny miracle'

Actor Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya are spending time with their son Agastya before the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the past few days, the couple has been sharing photos and videos from their time together. On Sunday, Natasa took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of videos in which she was seen feeding Agastya.

With a treat in her hand, she engaged Agastya in baby talks and tried to push him into finishing the food. Agastya adorably stood, with the support of his cradle, wearing a T-shirt that read, "Chill mode on." Hardik, on the other hand, shared a picture with Agastya. Hardik sported his Mumbai Indians jersey in the snap while he held Agastya in his arm.

He shared the sweet father-son picture with the caption, "Our tiny miracle". Natasa took to the comments section and wrote, "my boy".

Earlier this week, Natasa and Hardik jumped on the bandwagon of the viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend and made a hilarious video from their vacation. In the video, Hardik says, "Ye Nats hai, ye main hun, ye humara garden hai.. aur vahan, party chal rahi hai (This is Natasa, this is me, this is our garden and that's a party going on)," pointing his camera at crows who were eating up leftovers.

The couple also took on the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa delivered a flawless performance, Hardik went off-track and enjoyed his own version with son Agastya.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai, in a surprise private ceremony, on January 1, 2020, while they were on a New Year getaway. In July, they welcomed Agastya. Natasa and their son accompanied Hardik and the Indian cricket team during their series against England, which recently concluded.