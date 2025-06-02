Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Natasa Stankovic says she's working on becoming a better version after split from Hardik Pandya

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 02, 2025 08:09 AM IST

On Sunday, Natasa Stankovic shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, which showcases her toned physique.

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic is focused on rebuilding her life after her divorce from cricketer Hardik Pandya last year. She has shared that she is prioritising self-growth and creating a version of herself which comes from showing up on hard days too. Also read: Natasha Stankovic is open to finding love again after split from Hardik Pandya: ‘I value relationships built on trust’

In July last year, Natasa confirmed her separation from Hardik.
Natasa Stankovic shares empowering note

On Sunday, Natasa shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, which showcases her toned physique. Alongside the photo, she penned a heartfelt note about her journey of self-improvement, highlighting her dedication to working on herself and embracing the process of becoming a better version.

Posting the image, she wrote, “This version of me didn’t come from luck. She came from showing up, again and again – even when it was hard, even when no one noticed. And if you’re doing the same? I see you. Keep going."

 

Natasa's fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with messages of love and admiration, showering her with support and praise after she shared her empowering post. “You know you are inspiring", one wrote, with another mentioning, “You are doing amazing please keep going."

“Slaying forever Myhh Sunshine,” read one comment, with one writing, “I can totally relate and feel you".

Natasa Stankovic’s split from Hardik

In July last year, Natasa confirmed her separation from Hardik. On their Instagram account, they said they have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. They added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a three-year-old son, Agastya.

“After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together,” read the statement.

