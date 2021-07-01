National Doctors’ Day | Amyra Dastur: My dad is an absolute hero in my eyes

Actor Amyra Dastur has a special reason to commemorate National Doctor’s Day, for her father, Dr. Rohinton Dastur has had an exemplary role to play in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

A former surgeon, Amyra’s father served as the medical director of a Mumbai hospital and battled the Covid-19 situation from the front.

“My father was a surgeon and he decided to give up surgery at the age of 60 and become the medical director at a hospital in Mumbai. He was going to the hospital regularly during the pandemic, as he was responsible for restructuring the whole functioning of the hospital like getting the Covid ward and non-Covid ward separated,” Amyra tells us.

The 28-year-old is extremely proud of her father, who at the age of 67, didn’t let anything stop him from doing his duty and venturing out every single day without any fear.

“My dad is an absolute hero in my eyes. In the beginning, when nobody knew what it was, my mother was very stressed about dad going to the hospital every single day. Even I asked him why he was going out, especially because of his age I was worried and he was more susceptible to the virus. But I remember he told me, ‘If I don’t go, how can I ask my staff and other doctors to come to the hospital?’ He led from the front,” she adds proudly.

There were moments when her father, too, was scared initially because no one knew the severity of the situation or the intensity of the virus.

“But despite that fear of the unknown, he said that he needed to make sure that he takes care of patients every day and do his job. For that, I really admire him a lot. A lot of us got the luxury to stay at home,” says The Rajma Chawal (2018) actor.

Amyra admits that she and her mother have had their moments of panic. “Even if he had a slight cough, my mum and I would freak out. I know a lot of doctors who’ve lost their lives. We’re just grateful that dad is fine,” she says.

Now, after the second wave and the imminent third wave, the actor hopes that the lessons are learnt and the medical fraternity is taken care of. “Now they’re getting what they need, but it’s coming at the cost of their lives. I wish we empower our medical infrastructure more and do more for the fraternity,” she concludes.