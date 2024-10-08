National Film Awards: Manoj Bajpayee attends with wife; Mithun Chakraborty spotted with an arm brace. See pics

Star-studded affair

The event was abuzz with iconic faces, including legendary actors, directors, and musicians, all gathered to pay tribute to the craft and artistry. And it was a dazzling showcase of glamour.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was seen arriving at the award ceremony with his wife Shabana Raza. He has received a special mention for his performance in the film, Gulmohar. For the outing, Manoj opted for a classy bandhgala with his wife wearing a beige suit.

Music genius AR Rahman, who bagged his seventh National Film Award for his background score in Mani Ratnam's 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1, was seen in high spirits as he joined in for the celebration. In one video, he was seen obliging a fan with a selfie before making his way into the venue.

It was a date for actor Kantara actor Rishab Shetty as he arrived in style with his wife Pragathi Shetty. He was seen wearing a dhoti with a beige shirt, while his wife looked elegant in a purple saree.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined in with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra bagged the awards in the categories - Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track Kesariya, Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best VFX Film. In terms of style, they both picked ethnic outfits for the ceremony.

Mithun joins despite injury

Mithun Chakraborty took home the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the award ceremony. He joined to accept the award event despite his hand injury. The actor was seen arriving at the red carpet of the award gala with an arm brace. In a video, he was also seen getting help from the people at the event while getting out of the car.

“I am still processing this big achievement. I can only thank God. God has repaid me for all the difficulties I faced,” he said to themedia present on the red carpet.

More stars arrive

Actor Neena Gupta was also seen arriving to accept her honour in a bright pink saree. She won the Best Supporting Actress honour for Uunchai. Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore was seen in a simple salwar suit at the ceremony.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who won the National Award for Best Direction for Uunchai, was also spotted. At the event, he told the media, “It’s truly a dream team for any director. Everyone delivered one-take shots. From taking the crew to high altitudes, organising choppers and doctors, to walking for hours and building stairs and roads—everything posed a challenge."

The 70th National Film Awards were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony honoured the best films of 2022, along with outstanding actors and crew from across India. Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta are some of the big winners. When it comes to films, projects such as Aattam, Brahmastra, and Ponniyin Selvan, among others, won national awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to the awardees.