Navya Naveli Nanda gets a 'stomach ache' while watching Shanaya Kapoor perform belly dance

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video of her belly dance class on Tuesday. The video gave Navya Naveli Nanda a 'stomach ache'.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's latest belly dance video.

Shanaya Kapoor's latest belly dance video has left Navya Naveli Nanda with an aching tummy. On Tuesday, Shanaya took to her Instagram account and shared a video from her belly dance class. The soon-to-debut actor was seen practising choreography with the help of her dance instructor.

Shanaya Kapoor shared the video with the caption, "How we learn a choreography." Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to the comments section and wrote, "I got a stomach ache watching this." Shanaya replied, "hhahahaha little (bird emojis)" along with a heart emoji.

Shanaya's father, actor Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji and showed her some love. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan was also seen cheering for Shanaya. "Yeah baby (dancing and heart emoji)," she wrote in the comments section.

Fans were also impressed with Shanaya's video. "Wow !!! Talented shanzhi!!! All he best for your debut!!! You are going to rock it!!!!" a fan said. "So beautiful Shanaya ur dance moves," another fan added. A third fan also expressed their wish to see her dance with Nora Fatehi. "I hope u can belly dance with Nora Fatehi," the comment read.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan converts his home into dance floor in new video, Tiger Shroff calls him 'untouchable'

Shanaya will soon dive into her debut film. Karan Johar had announced that he has taken Shanaya under the Dharma wing and would be launching her in a project under his production banner. The producer had confirmed that she would begin filming in July. However, Karan is yet to reveal the details of her debut project.

Expressing her excitement of her debut, Shanaya said, "Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!"

