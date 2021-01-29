Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins best debut award

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, cheered for Meezaan as he won a best debut award. The two have been linked together, but he has maintained in several interviews that they are just good friends.

Taking to Instagram stories, Navya shared a picture of Meezaan posing with his trophy and a certificate of recognition. “Congratulations!!!” she wrote. He made his debut in 2019, with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal. The film, a remake of the Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony, also marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal.

While Meezaan has denied being in a relationship with Navya, their banter on social media often makes headlines. Earlier this month, when she posted a gorgeous snap on Instagram, he wondered who was behind the camera. “My personal photographer,” was her cryptic response, which led many to believe that she was talking about him.

Last month, Navya shared a photo in which she looked back and her hair covered her face. “Can you show your face,” Meezaan commented, along with heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Meezaan was asked when he would admit to being with Navya. “Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?” he asked.

“There is no relationship, okay? We’re friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai (friendship is also a relationship). It’s not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside a theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re dating,’” he added.

Meezaan is currently busy with his second film, Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Pranitha Subhash. Though it was initially scheduled to release on the Independence Day weekend last year, it has been indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.