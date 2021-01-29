Varun Dhawan got 'N heart V' hennaed on his hand, reveals mehendi artist; Natasha Dalal did her own design
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, has described the designs they commissioned for their wedding.
Actor Varun Dhawan got the symbol 'Om' and the initials 'V' and 'N' hennaed on his hand at his recent wedding. Varun tied the knot with longtime partner Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
In an interview, mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who operates within Bollywood circles, spoke about the wedding, and how Natasha contributed her own designs.
She told The Times of India, "I didn't know that she was a designer but when she shared several beautiful designs and ideas, I followed the same. Natasha got her feet hennaed a day before the ceremony and, on the day of the ceremony, we applied mehendi on her hands," she informs.
She continued, "She is the bride; it has to be her choice. I strongly believe that the bride should be happy and she was, so I am glad. Varun also loved her mehendi. In fact, he also got a bit applied on his palm. Lali ji had told me the previous day to start the mehendi with an ‘Om’. So, for Varun, it was only ‘Om’ and a ‘N heart V’."
Veena said that she has known Varun's mother, Lalli, for many years, and had even applied mehendi to the late actor Sridevi's hands on her first Karwa Chauth.
Also read: Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony
Varun and Natasha, who were in a relationship for several years, got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug, in the presence of close friends and family members. Reports suggest that they will host a lavish reception in Mumbai for their friends and members of the film fraternity on February 2. However, his uncle Anil Dhawan denied the news in an interview.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan got 'N heart V' hennaed on his hand, reveals mehendi artist
- Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, has described the designs they commissioned for their wedding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya goes public on Instagram, see glam photos with BFFs Suhana and Ananya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandan Roy Sanyal: I hope to make my first feature film this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral post, now they can't unsee it
- Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?
- Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox