Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their wedding.
Varun Dhawan got 'N heart V' hennaed on his hand, reveals mehendi artist; Natasha Dalal did her own design

  • Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, has described the designs they commissioned for their wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:05 PM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan got the symbol 'Om' and the initials 'V' and 'N' hennaed on his hand at his recent wedding. Varun tied the knot with longtime partner Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

In an interview, mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who operates within Bollywood circles, spoke about the wedding, and how Natasha contributed her own designs.

She told The Times of India, "I didn't know that she was a designer but when she shared several beautiful designs and ideas, I followed the same. Natasha got her feet hennaed a day before the ceremony and, on the day of the ceremony, we applied mehendi on her hands," she informs.


She continued, "She is the bride; it has to be her choice. I strongly believe that the bride should be happy and she was, so I am glad. Varun also loved her mehendi. In fact, he also got a bit applied on his palm. Lali ji had told me the previous day to start the mehendi with an ‘Om’. So, for Varun, it was only ‘Om’ and a ‘N heart V’."

Veena said that she has known Varun's mother, Lalli, for many years, and had even applied mehendi to the late actor Sridevi's hands on her first Karwa Chauth.

Also read: Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony

Varun and Natasha, who were in a relationship for several years, got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug, in the presence of close friends and family members. Reports suggest that they will host a lavish reception in Mumbai for their friends and members of the film fraternity on February 2. However, his uncle Anil Dhawan denied the news in an interview.


