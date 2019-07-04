Ranveer Singh, Meezaan Jaaferi dance to Malhari in viral video from a wedding, Abhishek Bachchan is having a good time

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. Before that, a new video featuring him and Ranveer Singh has gone viral.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the video is from a wedding attended by both the actors and shows the duo, doing some of popular steps from the song Malhari, from Bajirao Mastani, which starred Ranveer in the lead role. Meezaan looks quite comfortable doing the demanding steps. In the video, we can also see Abhishek Bachchan, enjoying the scene.

Meezaan, meanwhile, had revealed some time back how he had filled in for Ranveer during the shooting of Padmaavat. For two scenes, Ranveer had been unavailable and that is when Bhansali thought of Meezaan, who was assisting him in the project. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Meezaan made the revelation on Zoom’s chat show, By Invite Only. “I was assisting Sanjay sir on Padmaavat. One day, they were discussing how difficult it would be to shoot certain scenes as Ranveer was unavailable. To my surprise, Sanjay sir said that I should do it. The next day, I was asked to memorise all Ranveer’s gestures and lines,” Meezaan was quoted as saying.

There have been reports that Meezaan and Amitabh bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli had dated each other. Denying the rumour, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Along with Meezaan, Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal will also make her Bollywood debut with Malaal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 08:49 IST