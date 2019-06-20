Meezaan Jaaferi says he filled in for Ranveer Singh during Padmaavat, ‘I was asked to memorise all his gestures and lines’

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan has revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansai’s Malaal maybe his first role in a film but this is not the first time he appeared on the silver screen. He has worked as a body double for actor Ranveer Singh in Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Meezaan made the revelation on Zoom’s chat show, By Invite Only. “I was assisting Sanjay sir on Padmaavat. One day, they were discussing how difficult it would be to shoot certain scenes as Ranveer was unavailable. To my surprise, Sanjay sir said that I should do it. The next day, I was asked to memorise all Ranveer’s gestures and lines,” Meezaan was quoted as saying.

Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It told the story of Queen Padmavati, based on a poem called Padmaavat. The film went on to become the top grosser of the year. Ranveer played an anti-hero in the film, he essayed the role of Afghan invader Alaud-din Khilji and Deepika played the queen Khilji desired. Shahid essayed the role of Deepika’s onscreen husband.

Meezaan is awaiting the release of Bhansali-produced Malaal that will also mark the debut of the filmmaker’s niece, Sharmin. Malaal is about the love-hate relationship between the debutants, Shiva (Meezaan) and Astha (Sharmin), who hail from contrasting backgrounds but fall in love. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. It is set to hit theatres on June 28.

