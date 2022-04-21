Navya Naveli Nanda makes changes to her Instagram post after sparking dating rumours with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Navya Naveli Nanda has made changes to her recent Instagram post after it sparked rumours that she is dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya also deleted a comment that she had made on one of Siddhant's pictures that further strengthened the speculations that they might be together. It comes after several Instagram users commented that they are convinced the two are a couple. Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares pic clicked by Navya Naveli Nanda from Rishikesh, recalls shooting for Ganga Ki Saugandh there

Navya and Siddhant often leave cryptic emojis on each other's posts. The emojis are also often related to the sun and moon. While some fans have been raising suspicion for a while now that they are dating, others also made similar assumptions after Navya and Siddhant's recent post. Navya had posted two pictures of herself on Monday that showed her on the rooftop at a hill station, and captioned it, "Photographed by the moon,” adding emojis of a moon, a crescent moon, and a star.

Meanwhile, Siddhant had also posted a picture from the mountains, writing, "There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…" Navya had commented a smiling sun emoji on his picture. Siddhant had also shared a video montage of his adventures in Rishikesh, and one of the clips appeared to be from the same rooftop as Navya. To further fuel the speculations, he had captioned it, "Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!” In addition, Amitabh Bachchan had also recently posted a picture of Rishikesh on his Instagram account revealing that it was clicked by Navya.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram posts that fuelled the rumours of him dating Navya Naveli Nanda.

Several fans connected the dots and commented on the posts that they are convinced Siddhant and Navya are dating. Amid the speculations, Navya edited her Instagram post, to make the caption read, "photographed by the (star emoji)." She also deleted the smiling sun emoji comment that she had posted on Siddhant's picture.

Navya Naveli Nanda edits her Instagram post.

Siddhant was last seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan. He will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has made it clear that she has no plans to enter the film industry. Instead, she is preparing to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.

