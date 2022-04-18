Amitabh Bachchan shares pic clicked by Navya Naveli Nanda from Rishikesh, recalls shooting for Ganga Ki Saugandh there

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture clicked by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Sharing the picture of Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula on his Instagram handle, Amitabh recalled the time when he shot Ganga Ki Saugandh there in 1977. Navya is Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's elder child. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan video calls Jaya Bachchan on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wish her with old pics

Sharing the picture of the iconic bridge, Amitabh wrote, “Yeh chaand udit ho kar nabh mein kuch taap mitata jeewan ka (This moon rises in the sky and removes heat from our lives)” - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Rishikesh at night picture by Navya .. and one of the 3 jhoolas .. Lakshman, Ram or Janaki. In my time during the shoot of Ganga ki Saugandh, there was just one Lachman Jhoola. The one on which I galloped a horse."

One fan commented, “The view is so mesmerizing." Another one said, “Happy Easter... I was thinking of your scene from AAA where you came out of an egg.” While one wrote, “This was the first jhula,” another one wrote, “Our Rishikesh guide was full of your stories from Ganga Ki Saugandh and I was of course all ears… Ab fir jaaongi n new stories sunoongi.”

Ganga Ki Saugandh was directed by late filmmaker Sultan Ahmed. The film also starred Rekha, Amjad Khan, Pran, I. S. Johar, Bindu, and Anju Mahendru. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shot Khaike Paan with a fractured leg, reveals Don director as film completes 40 years

Last month, Amitabh visited Rishikesh for the shooting of his upcoming film Goodbye, along with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati. They also shot several scenes at the Ganga ghats. The upcoming film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

