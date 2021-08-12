Navya Naveli Nanda reveals the one troll comment that she got 'really upset about'

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, has spoken about how she deals with trolls on her Instagram page. In a new interview, she revealed that she usually chooses to ignore rude comments but there was one instance when she couldn't help but react. Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda.

Speaking to Her Circle, Navya said, "Sometimes the most obvious answer to that is that you shouldn't respond, just ignore it. That is probably what I follow most of the time but there have been certain times where I have responded and it's only when it really hits a nerve. I remember there was one specific comment that I got really upset about. I had given an interview about how my mom inspired me a lot because she is a working woman. Somebody commented, 'but what does she do?' My response to that was that she is a mother and that's a full time job itself. "

She added, "It's only when I read things that are fundamentally so wrong and I disagree with. Because I think that being a mom is probably the hardest job that anyone can have and we don't appreciate it enough, don't give them the credit they deserve. We believe that just because they are not running an empire or a billion dollar company that their work is not important. But they are responsible for raising a generation of people who will hopefully not look down on them."

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda says 'nani' Jaya Bachchan 'has a spine': 'She's always been unapologetic, unfiltered'

Navya was speaking about a post from earlier this year in which she talked about growing up among working women. When a person asked what Shweta does for a living, Navya replied, "She's an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother."

Navya also posted the comment on her Instagram story and wrote, "Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."