Navya Naveli Nanda shares new pics, her flirty exchange with Meezan Jaffrey make us wonder if he clicked them

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a couple of stunning pictures from a recent outing. The photos show her looking beautiful while sitting at what looks like a restaurant.

Navya, who is a mental health advocate, is seen in a black, high neck shirt, paired with silver necklaces. For caption, she simply shared a glitter emoji. As pretty as she looks, it was actor Meezan Jaaferi's comments that took the spotlight.

Meezan and Navya are rumoured to be dating since a couple of years. Reacting to the pics, he said something that made us wonder if it was him on the other side of the camera. "Wow i wonder who took this," he wrote. Reacting to it, Navya wrote, "My personal photographer."

Not just Meezan, his sister Alaviaa also routinely leaves cute comments on Navya's photos. The are both children of actor Javed Jaaferi. In another photo shared on Instagram recently, Navya was seen sitting on a roof, hiding her face with her hair. Commenting on it, Meezan wrote, "Can you show your face," and added heart-eyes and heart emojis.

Previously, Meezan had refuted rumours of him dating Navya. "We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone," he had told Mumbai Mirror in 2019.

Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. In an Instagram live recently, she talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

“When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” Navya said.

“So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner,” she had added.

