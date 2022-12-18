Navya Naveli Nanda shares latest pictures, fans react 'your eyes resemble with Abhishek Bachchan'

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures. She was all smiles in the pictures as she posed outside on a lawn. Along with her fans, actor Dia Mirza and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to her post. Fans compared her eyes to grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'music partner' Navya Naveli Nanda on birthday, emotional Shweta Bachchan calls him 'best mamu')

In the photographs, she wore a dark blue shirt with a white collar and paired it with matching pants. She kept her hair loose as she sat on the green grass outdoors. In one of the pictures, she looked away from the camera and struck a candid pose. In another picture, she looked straight into the camera and smiled.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Navya wrote, “(Blue heart emoji).” Dia dropped tiger emoji and actor Sonali Bendre posted smiling face and red heart eyes emoji. RJ Karishma commented, “Cutie (red heart emoji).” Digital creator Karan Sonawane wrote, “Filmy vibes.” Director Zoya Akhtar posted a heart emoji.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Navya's fans wrote, “Your eyes resemble much like your grandfather Amitabh Bachchan." Another fan commented, “You still look like you are in high school! (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Pretty girl.. love your show.. you have been raised too well Navya.. credits to your mama.” “Your eyes resemble with Abhishek Bachchan…”, added one person. “Beautiful like princess (two red heart emojis).”

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan wished Navya Naveli Nanda on her 25th birthday with a throwback picture featuring himself and his niece and wrote, "Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda."

Navya is the elder child of Shweta Bachchan and her husband, businessman Nikhil Nanda. The couple also have a son Agastya Nanda. Agastya will make his debut in Bollywood with The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film is slated to release in 2023 on Netflix.

Navya has a podcast, What The Hell Navya, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta. The trio spoke about problems women face in society. They also get candid in their conversations. The episodes can be found on Navya's YouTube Channel.

