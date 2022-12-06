Abhishek Bachchan wishes 'music partner' Navya Naveli Nanda on birthday, emotional Shweta Bachchan calls him 'best mamu'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda as she celebrated her 25th birthday on December 6. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Abhishek posted a throwback photo featuring himself and Navya Naveli Nanda from her childhood. Shweta Bachchan also reacted to their photo, and shared a birthday post for her daughter. (Also Read | Navya Nanda reveals how Abhishek Bachchan defuses tension between Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan)

In the photo, Abhishek and Navya hugged and smiled as they sat next to each other. While Abhishek wore a white outfit, Navya was seen in a pink dress. Sharing the picture, Abhishek captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my music partner! Love you @navyananda."

Reacting to the post, Abhishek's sister and Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "This is so cute. (crying face and heart eyes emojis) best Mamu (uncle) ever." Navya wrote, "Love you." Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash also wished Navya, and wrote, "Many many happy returns @navyananda." Celebs like Bobby Deol and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis on Abhishek's post.

Shweta also posted a monochrome picture of Navya on Instagram as she wished her daughter. In the photo, Navya stood with her side to the camera and looked ahead. She had a serious expression on her face as she folded her hands. Navya wore a black outfit in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "Happy birthday my darling girl. Quite simply- nothing makes sense without you. You are my compass, Jedi and alarm clock!!! I love you." Reacting to the post, Navya commented, "Love you." Actor Neha Dhupia said, "Happy birthday Navya @navyananda." Abhishek, Maheep and actor Tillotama Shome dropped red heart emojis.

Navya is the elder child of Shweta and her husband-businessman Nikhil Nanda. They also have a son Agastya Nanda. Navya recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. The show aired on her YouTube channel.

In one of the episodes, Navya revealed how Abhishek defuses tension at home. Jaya told Navya, “Yesterday you were not there, so you missed out a lot of action on the dining table.” Shweta asked, “What did I do?” Jaya replied, “You didn’t do anything… (we had a discussion) and then mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) started playing music, and was saying, ‘Swetdi (Shweta), play this music for mumma’.”

Navya asked, “To defuse (the sitaution)? Mamu always does that. Every time he sees that the tensions are rising, he starts playing some music. And it is always not calming music. It’s always some house tech music…”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON