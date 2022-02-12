Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics from new shoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all love
Navya Naveli Nanda shares pics from new shoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all love

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Instagram. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to the post.
Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Navya Naveli Nanda's pictures.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to the pictures.

Sharing pictures from a shoot, Navya teased her upcoming project with United Nations Women  in India. She captioned the post, “#ThatsWhatStreeSaid. Coming soon. Stay tuned.” 

In the pictures, which looked like snippets from a video recording, Navya can be seen smiling. In one of the pictures, Navya is holding a drawing as she poses for the camera.

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

 Photographer Rohan Shrestha wrote, “One of your better puns.” While one fan commented, “Good job Navya.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the elder daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her uncle. Navya is also a graduate from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She completed her graduation in 2020.

Navya had earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." In May 2020, Navya launched Aara Health and has been associated with it since. 

Siddhant's film Gehraiyaan was released on February 11. The film also stars actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. He will be seen next in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his line-up. The film will also star actors Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh and will mark the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

 

