Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out racism in Hindi cinema, says he never found anyone ‘more beautiful than Smita Patil’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his strong and versatile performances, recently opened up in an exclusive conversation with Zoom about racism, beauty standards, and industry biases in Hindi cinema. Speaking candidly, the actor shared that while he has faced racism, he believes the industry still found a place for him in its own way. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui did Main Actor Nahin Hoon for free, says director Aditya Kripalani: ‘He didn’t come with a manager’ )

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on industry biases

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reflects on industry biases and beauty perceptions.

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Discussing how beauty and casting norms are often shaped, Nawazuddin pointed out that such perceptions are deeply rooted in storytelling itself. He explained how industry briefs often come with fixed ideas of appearance and representation, adding:

“People have their perspective. But don't use that in the system. If she is like this, she can't be the lead. But it's not their fault because the stories are written like that. A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. A lot of people are struggling with it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also reflected on how beauty is perceived differently across cultures and said that such labels should not define an actor’s potential. Nawazuddin further praised the late actor Smita Patil, saying he has never found anyone more beautiful than her, especially in front of the camera, which he feels has its own unique language of beauty. About Nawazuddin Siddiqui {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also reflected on how beauty is perceived differently across cultures and said that such labels should not define an actor’s potential. Nawazuddin further praised the late actor Smita Patil, saying he has never found anyone more beautiful than her, especially in front of the camera, which he feels has its own unique language of beauty. About Nawazuddin Siddiqui {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an Indian actor widely recognised for his work in Hindi cinema. He has received several honours, including a National Film Award, an IIFA Award, two Filmfare Awards, and a nomination for an International Emmy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an Indian actor widely recognised for his work in Hindi cinema. He has received several honours, including a National Film Award, an IIFA Award, two Filmfare Awards, and a nomination for an International Emmy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A graduate of the National School of Drama, he began his career with small roles in films such as Sarfarosh (1999), Shool (1999), and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). He first came into prominence with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday (2004), followed by widespread recognition for his performance in the Gangs of Wasseypur duology (2012). On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A graduate of the National School of Drama, he began his career with small roles in films such as Sarfarosh (1999), Shool (1999), and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003). He first came into prominence with Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday (2004), followed by widespread recognition for his performance in the Gangs of Wasseypur duology (2012). On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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He will next be seen in projects titled Main Actor Nahi Hoon and Noorani Chehra. He has also been roped in for the sequel of Tumbbad, where he is expected to play the antagonist. In 2025, he was seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, reprising his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav, and in Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thamma, where he portrayed Yakshasan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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