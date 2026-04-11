Nawazuddin Siddiqui did Main Actor Nahin Hoon for free, says director Aditya Kripalani: ‘He didn’t come with a manager’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Main Actor Nahin Hoon. The film’s director, Aditya Kripalani, recently opened up about his experience of working with the acclaimed actor and praised Nawazuddin for his humility and professionalism. During a recent conversation with Filmfare, Aditya also made a surprising revelation about how much Nawazuddin charged for the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has starred in both independent films and mainstream entertainers.

Aditya Kripalani revealed Nawazuddin Siddiqui did Main Actor Nahin Hoon for free Sharing his experience of working with the actor, Aditya revealed that Nawazuddin’s dedication to the project extended far beyond simply performing in front of the camera. Praising his commitment, he said, "He was an absolute professional. He even bought his own ticket to reach Frankfurt, all by himself. He didn’t come with his manager.”

The filmmaker further disclosed that Nawazuddin chose not to charge any fee at all for the project, a gesture that deeply moved him. Speaking about it, he said, "Him not charging a fee is a big thing, really big. In India, there is always that pressure of ‘how much are you earning?’ When someone like Nawaz doesn’t charge money, you can actually turn around and say, 'This is my earning.' It’s one of the high points of my career."

This is not the first time Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken up a film without charging his regular acting fee. The actor had earlier reportedly accepted just Re 1 for his performance in Manto. Director Nandita Das had then praised Nawazuddin for his generosity and willingness to be a part of the project without demanding remuneration. Released in 2018, the biographical drama was based on the life of celebrated Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto and featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, and Rajshri Deshpande in key roles alongside Nawazuddin. His performance in the film was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

About Main Actor Nahin Hoon Written and directed by Aditya Kripalani, Main Actor Nahin Hoon has been produced by Aditya alongside Sweta Chhabria Kripalani under Mumba Devi Motion Pictures and Faizuddin Siddiqui under Side Hero Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film centres around Mouni, played by Chitrangada, a disciplined Mumbai-based actor who connects through a video call with Adnan Baig, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a recently retired banker living in Frankfurt, during an online audition. As the two spend the day together through a remote acting session, their interaction pushes them to confront hidden emotional truths and unresolved feelings.

Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Chitrangada Satarupa in a leading role. Main Actor Nahin Hoon had its world premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival in March 2025 and has since earned critical acclaim across international film festivals. In June 2025, Nawazuddin won the Best Actor award for the film at the 25th New York Indian Film Festival. Director Aditya Kripalani also received the Best Director (Jury) prize at the DC South Asian Film Festival. Following its UK theatrical release in October 2025, the film is now all set for its Indian theatrical release on May 8.