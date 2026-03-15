Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticises ‘fake films’ trend, internet wonders if he is hinting at The Kerala Story, Dhurandhar
Nawazuddin Siddiqui critiques current Hindi cinema for producing 'fake' films, emphasizing the need for honesty in storytelling.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sparked a fresh debate about the state of Hindi cinema after criticising what he described as “fake” films being produced in the industry today. The actor shared his candid views during a recent public interaction, discussing storytelling, truth in cinema, and the role of filmmakers in shaping society.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about global conflicts in films
Nawazuddin, who was last seen in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, made the remarks while speaking at NDTV Creators’ Manch Season 2. During the session, he was asked about global conflicts such as the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and whether filmmakers have a responsibility to guide society through cinema.
Responding to the question, the actor stressed the importance of honesty in storytelling. According to him, filmmakers should avoid pushing society in the wrong direction, especially when audiences today are increasingly aware of the realities behind narratives portrayed on screen.
“Samaaj ko galat disha mein le jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Sacchai bahut important hai, aur sacchai har insaan aaj ki date mein jaanta hai. Jis tarah ki filmein ban rahi hain, unke peeche ki sacchai kya hai, aap jaante hain, lekin aap bolenge nahi (There is no need to take society in the wrong direction. Truth is very important, and people today understand the reality behind the kind of films being made, but many choose not to speak about it.),” he said.
Nawazuddin talks about narrative-driven films
When asked specifically about the rise of narrative-driven cinema, Nawazuddin dismissed the idea, suggesting that many films today are not rooted in truth. The actor was also asked whether he follows ongoing geopolitical developments. Siddiqui replied that people are closely watching world events and are aware of how narratives are shaped.
“Nahi, jhoothi filmein ban rahi hain hamare yahan. Fake filmein ban rahi hain. Yeh sab jaante hain. Duniya mein kya ho raha hai, sab jaante hain. Asli sacchai kya hai, yeh bhi sab jaante hain. Kya jhooth phailaya ja raha hai, aur kya narrative set kiya ja raha hai. Sab iske baare mein jaante hain,” he added. (No, false films are being made here. Fake films are being made. Everyone knows this. People know what is happening in the world and what the real truth is. People know what lies are being spread and what narrative is being set.)” he remarked.
Social media reacts
Although Nawazuddin did not mention any specific film in his remarks, his comments quickly sparked speculation online. After clips from the event surfaced on social media, users on X began debating which films the actor might have been referring to.
Some users suggested that the comments were aimed at films such as The Kerala Story and Dhurandhar, both of which have previously faced criticism from sections of viewers who labelled them propaganda-driven. One user described Nawazuddin’s remarks as a “tight slap” to such films, while another claimed he had indirectly called out their makers.
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui's latest work
On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several projects in the pipeline. The actor has been confirmed to join the cast of Tumbbad 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 horror-fantasy film Tumbbad. The sequel is being produced by Sohum Shah in collaboration with Pen Studios, and Siddiqui is expected to play a pivotal role with multiple layers that will expand the film’s dark mythological universe. The actor had said he admired the original film’s atmospheric storytelling and was excited to explore the complex character written for the sequel. The project is currently in development, with filming expected to begin soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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