Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticises ‘fake films’ trend, internet wonders if he is hinting at The Kerala Story, Dhurandhar

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sparked a fresh debate about the state of Hindi cinema after criticising what he described as “fake” films being produced in the industry today. The actor shared his candid views during a recent public interaction, discussing storytelling, truth in cinema, and the role of filmmakers in shaping society. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent comments on 'fake' films in Hindi cinema ignited discussions about storytelling and filmmakers' responsibilities

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about global conflicts in films Nawazuddin, who was last seen in the Netflix crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, made the remarks while speaking at NDTV Creators’ Manch Season 2. During the session, he was asked about global conflicts such as the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, and whether filmmakers have a responsibility to guide society through cinema.

Responding to the question, the actor stressed the importance of honesty in storytelling. According to him, filmmakers should avoid pushing society in the wrong direction, especially when audiences today are increasingly aware of the realities behind narratives portrayed on screen.

“Samaaj ko galat disha mein le jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Sacchai bahut important hai, aur sacchai har insaan aaj ki date mein jaanta hai. Jis tarah ki filmein ban rahi hain, unke peeche ki sacchai kya hai, aap jaante hain, lekin aap bolenge nahi (There is no need to take society in the wrong direction. Truth is very important, and people today understand the reality behind the kind of films being made, but many choose not to speak about it.),” he said.

Nawazuddin talks about narrative-driven films When asked specifically about the rise of narrative-driven cinema, Nawazuddin dismissed the idea, suggesting that many films today are not rooted in truth. The actor was also asked whether he follows ongoing geopolitical developments. Siddiqui replied that people are closely watching world events and are aware of how narratives are shaped.

“Nahi, jhoothi filmein ban rahi hain hamare yahan. Fake filmein ban rahi hain. Yeh sab jaante hain. Duniya mein kya ho raha hai, sab jaante hain. Asli sacchai kya hai, yeh bhi sab jaante hain. Kya jhooth phailaya ja raha hai, aur kya narrative set kiya ja raha hai. Sab iske baare mein jaante hain,” he added. (No, false films are being made here. Fake films are being made. Everyone knows this. People know what is happening in the world and what the real truth is. People know what lies are being spread and what narrative is being set.)” he remarked.

Social media reacts Although Nawazuddin did not mention any specific film in his remarks, his comments quickly sparked speculation online. After clips from the event surfaced on social media, users on X began debating which films the actor might have been referring to.

Some users suggested that the comments were aimed at films such as The Kerala Story and Dhurandhar, both of which have previously faced criticism from sections of viewers who labelled them propaganda-driven. One user described Nawazuddin’s remarks as a “tight slap” to such films, while another claimed he had indirectly called out their makers.