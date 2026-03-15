Akshay Kumar on not being offered Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, reveals whether he gets insecure: ‘Aditya didn’t…’

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has been the talk of the town ever since its release and impressive run at the box office. Recently, Akshay Kumar was asked whether he would have liked to be part of the Aditya Dhar directorial and if he ever feels jealous or insecure when fellow actors get such films. Akshay Kumar recently spoke about the changing trends in Bollywood, saying the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is an example of the same.

Responding candidly, Akshay said he wasn’t offered the film because Aditya hadn’t thought of him for the role. The actor added that the situation doesn’t cause him any insecurity.

Akshay Kumar on not being approached for Dhurandhar On Saturday, Akshay joined India Today Conclave Delhi 2026 for a session titled The Khiladi: Method Behind the Hit Machine. During the chat, the actor spoke about the success of Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year.

Akshay picked Dhurandhar as an example to stress how audiences have once again embraced large-scale action films.

He said, “Take Dhurandhar, for example. It’s a full-fledged action film. The whole film is about action and bloodshed. People have loved it, they have lapped it up, and really enjoyed it. And then there’s a hero like Ranveer Singh, who performs intense action scenes, a very chest-thumping, high-energy kind of action. He carries the image of a complete ‘angry young man'. So everything keeps changing… Now it’s the time for horror comedies. People really like horror comedies. Stree was a big hit. Everything keeps changing, and we never really know what audiences will like next.”

At this point, he was asked whether he would like to be part of the Lyari gang, with the interviewer noting that he would fit right into the film given its action-packed narrative. To this, Akshay responded, “I don’t think Aditya thought that, so I didn’t get it.”