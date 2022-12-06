Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to rumours: Meri kaunsi film OTT mana kar rahe hain?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui ushered in the OTT craze in India. Sacred Games, and his character of Ganesh Gaitonde made everyone sit up and take notice that this medium is here to stay.

But then after some time came his statement, that he won’t take up more shows on the web. The reason? He feels that it has become a “dumping ground” for redundant shows. What also started doing the rounds recently is that as many as eight films of the actor are not getting any buyers on OTT platforms, and they didn’t want to opt for the theatrical way.

Ask him about it, and he replies, “Meri films ready hi nahi hui hain, pata nahi kahaan se yeh issue aaya! Aap koi bhi films ki baat kar lo- Haddi is still being shot currently, before this I completed the shoot for my film Afwaah, the post-production work is on. This work takes at least a year, and if not that, at least six-seven months even if you do it fast.”

The 48-year-old also tell us about his other films, “My dubbing work for all my films is still left, including Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra. Tiku Weds Sheru will come on a leading OTT platform, I don’t know when. Meri kaun si picture ko OTT mana kar raha hai? Mujhe toh pata nahi yeh news kahaan se aayi.”

Back-biting, rivalry, jealousy- does he think any of this is the reason behind these rumours? Siddiqui says, “Voh mujhe neeche kheench ke bhi kya kar lega? Main aisa aadmi hoon jo apna ghar bech ke bhi film bana lega. They won’t get anything out of pulling me down. If anyone wants to do that, I am a stubborn person. I will make my own film.”