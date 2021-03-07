Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas: 'Shall sort out and end that matter too'

After she expressed her wish of reconciling with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya has said that she is ready to mend things with the actor's brother Shamas as well. In a new interview, she reaffirmed that she wants to work her relationship out with her husband while adding that she wants to sort other issues as well.

Last summer, Aaliya had opened up about the reason behind her decision to part ways with Nawazuddin and pointed out that Shamas was "was also an issue". She then claimed that Shamas had abused her. But now, she is ready to resolve the bitterness that the two share.

"I am ready to reconcile with Nawaz. I shall take the divorce notice back. I shall sort out with his brother Shamas (with whom she didn't get along) and end that matter too," she told ETimes in an interview. Aaliya added that she has noticed a change in Nawazuddin's behaviour lately. She said that the actor has been taking good care of their children, Shora (daughter, 11) and Yaani (son, 5), while she battles Covid-19.

"Nawaz was shooting in Lucknow but I am amazed at the way he's looking after them. They both stay with him in his hotel room. He even engages them in the morning in their online classes so that their studies don't suffer. He then takes them to his shoot. And mind you he's doing all this by himself; he hasn't hired any staff to do all this as he wants minimum people around them in today's times of Covid. I think he realised that unka farz hai yeh karna (it is his duty to do this) and I am so happy about it. He's far more indulgent than before. The kids are also very happy being with him," she said.

She has communicated her wish to give their marriage another shot to him. She said that they are back on talking terms after nearly a year, although they remained in touch on WhatsApp about their children.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at Wriddhiman Saha’s son’s birthday party. See photos

After Aaliya first opened up about her wish to mend her marriage, Nawazuddin told Bombay Times, "I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what. Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu (It is my responsibility to provide for them). Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority. They should not suffer because of us."