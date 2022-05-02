Nawazuddin Siddiqui stops his bodyguard from pushing fan away, internet applauds his modesty. Watch

A video of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui coming out of a restaurant has been shared online. In the clip, Nawaz is seen letting a fan take a selfie with him, after gently pushing away his bodyguard's hand, who was trying to protect Nawaz from the crowd. Nawaz's gesture towards his fan is now winning the internet, with fans calling him ‘modest’ and ‘down to earth’. Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks 'cinema kahan hai' after recent big budget hits: 'Skills be damned'

In the video, Nawaz comes out from a restaurant and his fans are seen surrounding him, trying to take selfies. Nawaz doesn't stop them and patiently lets his fans click pictures with him. When his bodyguard stops a man trying to get too close to Nawaz, the actor gently pushed the bodyguard's hand away and lets the fan continue taking photos with him.

One person commented, “One of the finest actors we have.” Another one said, “He's a nice and humble person." One wrote, “So kind of you sir...you are a legend.” Complimenting him, his fans dropped comments like, “He's so modest and down to earth. True gem of Bollywood," and “Modestly level 100."

Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2, which was released on April 29. The film features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. In the film, Babloo (Tiger) locks horns with Nawazuddin's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. The film has been written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. Nawazuddin will be seen next in actor Kangana Ranaut's production house Manikarnika Films' Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will also star Avneet Kaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON