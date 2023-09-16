Nayanthara shares adorable pic with son as she skips Jawan success event

Nayanthara plays the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan but couldn't join others at the film's success event held in Mumbai on Friday. Around midnight, Nayanthara shared a picture with one of her twins on her Instagram Stories, making her fans aware about what kept her busy during that time. It was also her mom's birthday and she is also currently focusing on the launch of her skincare brand. Also read: Jawan press con: Shah Rukh Khan sings happy birthday for Nayanthara's mother, reveals why his co-star skipped the event Nayanthara was missing at Jawan success event on Friday.

Nayanthara shared a monochrome picture with one of her sons as they sat on a couch, looking at the picturesque view from the window. Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan are parents to one-year-old twins Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara shared a picture on her Instagram Stories.

Nayanthara's message at Jawan event

Nayanthara, had however, sent a video message which was played at the Jawan event. She shared her desire to be present in front of the media and expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, saying it meant the world to her. She also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and praised his energy.

Nayanthara's brand shoot was also scheduled

On Saturday, Vignesh also shared a glimpse of a beautiful location on his Instagram Stories as they were gearing up for a shoot for Nayanthara's beauty brand. “Cute shoot day for @9skinofficial with @nayanthara," he wrote along with the video which showed water droplets falling on lotus leaves in a small water body surrounded with several colourful flowers. He called it a “pretty place” in another Instagram Story.

Jawan success event

Jawan, directed by Atlee, has crossed ₹700 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The entire team came to celebrate the film's success on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, music director Anirudh Ravichander, singer Raja Kumari and others joined Atlee at the event.

Shah Rukh said during the Jawan event, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail