Nayanthara wishes Atlee on birthday amid reports of being ‘upset’ after her role in Jawan was ‘significantly sidelined'

Hours after reports suggesting a fallout between Nayanthara and Atlee, the leading lady of Jawan has wished the filmmaker on his 37th birthday. The reason behind the reported fallout was her getting ‘significantly sidelined’ in front of Deepika Padukone's role in the film. (Also Read: Priya Mohan wishes Atlee on his birthday, shares cute pic with their newborn son: 'Love you and the mini you so much')

Nayanthara wishes Atlee

Jawan marks Nayanthara's third film with Atlee

Nayanthara took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a collage of behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Jawan, where Atlee is seen directing her. The two are also seen sharing a candid laugh in one of the stills.

Nayanthara wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @atlee47 . So proud of u (hug emojis).”

Nayanthara's birthday Story for Atlee on Instagram

Reports of fallout

A report suggested that Nayanthara was ‘upset’ with Atlee, given how their last collaboration, Jawan, panned out. While the film has crossed ₹500 crore at the domestic box office and ₹900 crore at the worldwide box office, it's the screen time that has reportedly irked the actor.

The report quoted a source saying, “She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined. It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon.”

While Nayanthara was positioned as the leading lady of Jawan, Deepika only had a ‘special appearance’ in the film. Deepika claimed she didn't even claim any fees for her part.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh also wished Atlee on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing the dance number he has with Deepika in Jawan.

Nayanthara and Atlee

Nayanthara has acted in three films directed by Atlee. She played the leading lady in his 2013 directorial debut Raja Rani. Then they worked together on Atlee's previous directorial, sports drama Bigil (2019), before reuniting for Jawan.

