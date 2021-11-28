Need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me: Esha Gupta

Actor Esha Gupta has often been in news for her personal life with her alleged beau Manuel Campos Guallar. Talking about how speculations don’t bother her, she tells us, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

Though she rues that questions about marriage are rarely posed before men as much before women, Gupta says that she would rather wait for the right time before she decides to step into the next chapter of her life. Sharing her thoughts on marriage, she elaborates, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

The actor, who turns 36 today, will spend the day attending one of her brothers’ wedding in Jaipur. Quiz her about what she looks forward to in the coming year and she says, “Health, peace and love. There’s Aashram 2 and Invisible Woman. A big professional shift is going to happen and I’m excited about it.”

A sports lover, Gupta also wishes to do a sports film soon. “It would be like a dream. I would love to be a part of a film based on PT Usha ji, the queen of tracks. From horse riding and sky diving to deep sea diving, I would like to do anything in a film, and if I don’t know that sport, I’d just train for 12 hours every day and master it,” Gupta ends.