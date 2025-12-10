Neelam Kothari reveals harrowing flight experience, reveals she fainted after a meal: ‘Received no follow-up care’

Actor Neelam Kothari has opened up about a frightening ordeal on her recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Taking to social media, she revealed that the journey was delayed by nine hours and that she even fainted shortly after being served a meal. Neelam Kothari recently returned to showbiz with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The actor didn’t hold back in calling out Etihad Airways on social media, accusing the airline of “mid-air neglect” and expressing her frustration over the absence of timely assistance and proper care during the distressing ordeal.

Neelam Kothari slams Etihad Airways

Neelam took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to recount her ordeal, admitting that she is “extremely disappointed” with how the entire situation was handled.

“Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal,” Neelam wrote.

She added, “Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew. I’ve tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently.”

The airline responded to her post on X, saying, “Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose.”

In fact, Neelam also hit back at a social media user for a mean comment. The social media user wrote, “Seems like a you problem. But let me try to get something out of it.”

To this, Neelam responded, “You wouldn’t be so flippant had it happened to you my friend, or one of your loved ones!”

More about Neelam

Neelam was one of the most popular actors in Hindi cinema in the 80s and 90s. After her debut in 1985, she worked in over 30 films over the next decade, including hits like Hum Saath Saath Hain. She quit films to focus on her jewellery business in the late '90s and returned to showbiz recently, first with the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and then with an episode of Made in Heaven.