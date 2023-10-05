Neena Gupta denied entry to reserved lounge at Bareilly airport: ‘Mujhe laga mai VIP hoon’

Senior actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared that she was denied entry at the ‘reserved lounge’ of Bareilly airport. She shared a video from the airport and said she who considered herself as one of the VIPs, will now work harder to actually become one. Soon after she shared the incident, fans came out in her support on social media. Also read: Neena Gupta spotted in a little black dress

Neena Gupta denied entry at VIP lounge

Neena Gupta was recently at Bareilly airport where she was stopped from entering VIP lounge.

The video offered a glimpse of the lounge in question. Neena, in the video, was seen seated inside the airport. She, who has over 40 years of experience in the industry, shared her experience and promised to work harder to become a VIP.

She said in Hindi, “Hello, I am speaking to you from Bareilly airport. This is the reserved lounge where I had sat once, but today I wasn’t allowed. I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work hard a lot more to become a VIP. Which is good, this will motivate me to work harder and become one. Thank you so much.”

Fans back Neena Gupta

Reacting to her video, someone wrote in the comment section, “What nonsense Bareilly airport staff... Ridiculous. Mam you are such a down-to-earth person.” “Hahaha mam you are already VIP for many, love you always,” added another. One more said, “You might not be VIP for them but you are special… Extra special for all of us!”

Neena Gupta was last seen in the series, Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley alongside Naseruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah. Lara Dutta, Gulshan Grover, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Paoli Dam were also a part of the show in pivotal roles.

The Hindustan Times review of Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley read, “The desi touches of music, humour, and personalities make Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley a whole new experience even for those who have read the original book. And for the others, it may seem a bit overwhelming in the beginning, but would soon engulf you into its world of deceit and empathy. Empathy, because none of the suspects are seeking power here, they're only trying to get by through tough times.”

