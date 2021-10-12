Neena Gupta fails to define ‘happy marriage’, says she advised friend to leave husband

Actor Neena Gupta, who is married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, said that she does not know how to define a ‘happy marriage’. She said that all marriages she has seen are ‘full of compromises’.

Neena also recalled an incident where she advised her friend to walk out of her marriage but was met with resistance. She said that she is in no position to give advice to other people on how to make their marriages successful.

Speaking to a leading daily about her definition of a ‘happy marriage’, Neena said, “I have not seen a happy marriage around me, so I don’t know. It’s always full of compromises. I don’t have an answer to this question myself. Each individual has to make their own choice, according to what they are looking for in life.”

“Like, I told my friend, ‘Yaar, tera husband aisa-aisa karta hai, chhod na usko (Look at what your husband is doing, why don’t you leave him)?’ She says, ‘Kyun chhodu (Why should I)? I will lose this and that. When we were nothing, then I helped…’ What she told me made sense to me. But each individual is different. So, I cannot tell you, ‘Aisa karna chahiye, agar aapki marriage aisi hai toh aisa karna chahiye (This is what you should do in your marriage)’,” she added. She also said that neither does she know what makes a marriage work nor can she give any kind of advice on it.

Neena released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, earlier this year. In the book, she talked about how her first marriage with Amlan Kusum Ghose lasted less than a year. She said that things did not work out between them because he expected her to eventually settle down and focus on family but she did not ever see herself becoming a ‘regular housewife’.

