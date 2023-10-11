Fans smitten by Neena Gupta's choice of outfit for dinner with Soni Razdan: ‘Looks like Malaika’s big sister'

Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra stepped out for dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Several pictures and videos of the trio emerged online. Fans were bowled out by Neena's outfit and they rushed to shower their love on her on social media platforms. (Also Read | Neena Gupta says ‘finally hum VIP ho gaye hain’ as she chills in reserve lounge at Goa airport. Watch)

Neena, Vivek, Soni step out for dinner

Neena Gupta with her husband Vivek Mehra and Soni Razdan.

For the outing, Neena wore a polka-dotted green dress with a slit. She paired it with beige heels and also carried a bag. Vivek opted for a navy blue T-shirt, denims and shoes. Soni Razdan was seen in a black dress and heels. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, all of them smiled and posed for the photographers stationed outside the venue.

Fans, Masaba react to Neena's outfit

Reacting to the video, Neena's daughter-fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Neena ma'am seems like Malaika Arora's elder sister." An Instagram user said, "Why wear sober clothes when you can look so amazing in such outfits?" "Can't believe Neena looks so good," read a comment. "The zest for living so enthusiastically is commendable @neena_gupta. Neena ji looks beautiful and young," commented a person.

"She is so gorgeous even at this age, she takes care so well," wrote another fan. "She looks amazing, props to her for living in India but not adhering to the mindset of 'dress a certain way after you're older'. Age is just a number and she goes to show that, "said another fan. "Looks so good....wow. I love her confidence. Age is just a number and it is her body. She can wear whatever she wants till she is comfortable in her own skin," read another comment. "She is slaying..uff adorable Neena ji," commented a person.

About Neena's projects

Neena will be seen in Metro In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. The anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

