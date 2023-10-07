News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta says ‘finally hum VIP ho gaye hain’ as she chills in reserve lounge at Goa airport. Watch

Neena Gupta says ‘finally hum VIP ho gaye hain’ as she chills in reserve lounge at Goa airport. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 07, 2023 02:07 PM IST

Neena Gupta was denied access at Bareilly airport's VIP lounge earlier, and had voiced her unhappiness on Instagram.

Days after sharing a video about being denied access to the VIP lounge at Bareilly airport, Neena Gupta has now shared a video to express happiness on being allowed in the VIP lounge at Goa airport. Sharing a new video from a new lounge, Neena wrote on Instagram, “Ho gaee ji ho gaee (It's done now).” Also read: Neena Gupta denied entry to reserved lounge at Bareilly airport: ‘Mujhe laga mai VIP hoon’

Neena Gupta at Goa airport's VIP lounge.
Neena Gupta at Goa airport's VIP lounge.

Neena Gupta's new video

The video shows Neena in a white floral dress as she enters a VIP lounge at the Goa airport. She gets seated on a sofa in excitement and says, “Finally Goa airport mein, VIP lounge mein humko bidhaya gaya hai, to hum VIP ho gaye hain (Finally, I have been made to sit in VIP lounge so now I am a VIP).”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Thanking the manager and one more employee who gave her cue about mentioning his name in the video, Neena said, “The flight got late at night and I wanted to eat so he made me sit here. Thank you.”

Fans react to Neena's video

Archana Puran Singh commented on the video, “Hahahaha too cute.” Soni Razdan also wrote, “What a nice lounge.” A fan said, “Voicing on social platform has always worked for you Ma'am.” Another wrote, “I m so so so happy plz hamari mam ka ache se khyal rakho thank you apka Dil se jinhone mam ko vip lounge diya (please take good care of her, thank you to the one who brought her to the VIP lounge).” A fan also wrote, “For me you are V VIP. Love you as an actor and more than that as a person.” “You are so adorable,” wrote another. A comment also read: “Happy for you...You deserve it Neena ji.. App hamaare Hearts ke bhi VIP ho (you are a VIP in our heart).”

What happened at the Bareilly airport

Two days back, Neena had shared a video from the Bareilly airport as she sat outside the VIP lounge. She said, "I thought the reserved lounge was for VIPs, and I thought I was one, but I am yet to become a VIP. I need to work hard a lot more to become a VIP.”

Neena has already appeared in four films and one web series this year. After films like Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Lust Stories 2 and Ishq-e-Nadaan, she was seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller web series, Charlie Chopra.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out