Neena Gupta shares video from her home in the hills, shows how she keeps herself happy during 'trying times'

Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared a video in which she is seen playing with a ball. Taking to Instagram, she shared the clip that starts with her talking to a dog named Mila, who is locked inside the house and scratching the glass window, wanting to come out. Neena is currently living at her Mukteshwar home in Uttarakhand.

Speaking in Hindi in the video, she said, "She (Mila) wants to come out because I've started playing with her favourite ball and she wants it. Look what she has done with the ball by biting and chewing on it. During these trying times I have to do something to soothe my mind. When I'm upset I do something or the other to make myself feel better. So I thought let me play with Mila's ball today. Have to do something."

She is then seen kicking the ball around as she shouts 'goal'. She captioned the post, "Is vaqt mila ka bada sahara hai (During this time I have a big support of Mila)."

Neena's fans showered love on her post. A fan wrote, "Your home is so beautiful Mam. Stay safe stay healthy always." Another wrote, "Animals are great heals and companions. Har janwar ki ek shakhsiyat hoti hai aur is baat Ka andaza humai us Wakt hota hai jab hum janwar paltay hain (Every animal has a personality and we realise that when we have a pet). Have a great time. You house is so pretty." A third wrote, "U r inspiring."

The actor has been sharing posts from Mukteshwar where she flew after lockdown was imposed in Mumbai due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, she had shared her video playing the tambourine and singing an old Hindi song. In the video, she hummed Bahut Diya Dene Wale Ne song from Soorat Aur Seerat movie (1962). Neena captioned it, "Baqi bhi kat jayegi friends (The rest will also pass, friends)."

After reaching Mukteshwar she had shared a video, speaking in Hindi, "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar. People say that the mountains are beautiful but don't like clothes drying out in the open. But I feel that unless clothes are not drying on the clothesline, the washing machine isn't running in its place, a house doesn't feel like home. Mountains are beautiful, but I like these clothes too. I like it because that feels like home."

Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta featured in Masaba Masaba, a Netflix show, in 2020. She will also be seen next in Sardar Ka Grandson, another Netflix film.