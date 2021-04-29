Neena Gupta plays tambourine in new video to cheer up fans, assures them 'baqi bhi kat jayegi friends'

Actor Neena Gupta on Thursday shared a video of herself playing the tambourine and singing an old Hindi song, Bahut Diya Dene Wale Ne. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video, in which she hummed the track from the 1962 movie Soorat Aur Seerat.

She captioned her post, "Baqi bhi kat jayegi friends (The rest will also pass, friends)." Her pet dog can be seen sitting quietly near her. She is currently at her home amid the mountains in Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar.

Neena's fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Look at your humble listener Neenaji... your pet." Another wrote, "Ofcourse Maa'm, U r absolutely right Maa'm." A third wrote, "So sweet."

Recently, Neena had shared a video saying that she went back to her home as soon as Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai were announced. She had said in Hindi: "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar. People say that the mountains are beautiful but don't like clothes drying out in the open. But I feel that unless clothes are not drying on the clothesline, the washing machine isn't running in its place, a house doesn't feel like home. Mountains are beautiful, but I like these clothes too. I like it because that feels like home."

Her fans were given a glimpse of her cottage--painted in yellow and white. The double-storeyed house has a view of the mountains. For most of last year, she stayed in Mukhteswar, sharing several videos with a glimpse of the cottage, her garden and vistas around her residence.

In December, Neena had shown the beauty of snow-capped mountains in an Instagram post, while in another, she was seen walking around. She also spoke of 'patjhand' period, when the trees shed their leaves, and also shared a clip of herself plucking coriander leaves from her farm.

Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta last year featured in Masaba Masaba, a Netflix show. She will be seen next in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson.

