Neena Gupta spotted in a little black dress, her fans say 'glad she didn't care about people's opinion about her age'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta made an appearance in Mumbai in a little black dress and high boots on Tuesday. She also carried a matching purse and wore brown shades. She kept her makeup simple and topped the look with beautiful earrings. Also read: Neena Gupta says hers was the first kiss on Indian TV but had to be removed, reveals ‘I rinsed my mouth with Dettol’

Fans praise Neena Gupta's look

Neena Gupta was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo shared a video of Neena on Instagram. While many trolled the actor for choosing such a dress, many also appreciated her confidence and her look. A fan wrote, “I'm glad that she didn't care about people's opinion about her age and the outfit... and she just wore what she wanted! And she's looking pretty.” Another called it “Nice outfit” in the comments section. Some also wrote “Waaah” and “Nice”. A person also commented, “Hot to lag rhi hai (she is looking hot after all).” A fan defended her against those who claimed she should be mindful of her age and wrote, “It's her choice.”

Some tried to troll her for her choice of dress

A person, however, claimed she didn't look comfortable and wrote, “She looks uncomfortable. Why to wear such dresses? These kinda peoples always look gorgeous in sarees.” One more said, “Nowadays people trying so hard to look young...wish they knew old age too has its own charm & beauty. I don't blame people, rather our judgmental mindset of age shaming forces people to try to look young.”

Neena on not being able to wear gowns on red carpet

In May, Neena had said in an interview that she was jealous of young actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt after seeing them making grabbing attention at international events like Met Gala and Oscars. She had told News18, “I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second (smiles). I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking [on the global stage].”

Neena's work

After delivering several films in the 80s, Neena became one of the most sought-after actors in her second innings with the success of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She has been doing a lot of work lately. This year, she was seen in a lead role in Shiv Shastri Balboa along with Anupam Kher and has been earning a lot of appreciation for her role as a grandmother in Lust Stories 2. She was also seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Ishq-e-Nadaan. On the OTT, she is seen in the new web show, Charlie Chopra.

