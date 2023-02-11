Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her post Saath Saath: 'Can't do small comedy part, expect to...'

Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her post Saath Saath: 'Can't do small comedy part, expect to...'

bollywood
Published on Feb 11, 2023 06:53 PM IST

Actor Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her after the 1982 film Saath Saath. She also said that she would 'yearn to get a good part' but didn't get it.

Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her after Saath Saath.
Neena Gupta thought people would queue up to work with her after Saath Saath.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Neena Gupta has revealed that after her film debut with Saath Saath (1982), she thought that filmmakers would queue up outside her house to work with her. In a new interview, Neena said that she would 'yearn to get a good part' but never got it. Neena also said that after four decades of her career, she is finally in a space where filmmakers consider her a bankable performer. (Also Read | Masaba Gupta reacts as mom Neena Gupta shares video of her work since 1983: 'It's called a career graph without...')

Saath Saath is a drama written and directed by Raman Kumar and produced by Dilip Dhawan. Apart from Neena, it stars Farooque Shaikh, Deepti Naval, Satish Shah, Rakesh Bedi, AK Hangal, and Iftekhar among others.

In an interview with the news agency PTI, Neena said, “There was a desire and dream… Like in Saath Saath, although I had a small comic role, I would think I have done such a good job that people would queue up outside my house (to work with me). But it is a different business. You cannot do a small comedy part in a film and expect to become a heroine because there is a thappa (tag) on you for small parts. We would yearn to get a good part and I never got it.”

Talking about her projects and 'market value' now, Neena also said, "This is a big deal for me. This is what I wanted throughout my career. You need that break where your film, in which you have a pivotal role, becomes a hit. That never happened to me in films, it happened on TV. When Badhaai Ho, in which I had a solid role, became successful, things changed. Then suddenly I became a very good actor. My market value rose. It is a business... If your market value is good then you will get lead roles.”

Neena was last seen in the recently released film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on February 10.

She also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal in lead roles. Billed as an anthology, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 8, 2023.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta deepti naval
neena gupta deepti naval
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out