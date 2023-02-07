Masaba Gupta reacts as mom Neena Gupta shares video of her work since 1983: 'It's called a career graph without...'

Actor Neena Gupta has re-posted a video featuring her in different projects in the last few decades. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neena shared the video comprising her characters from Mandi (1983), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Mirza Ghalib (serial in 1988), and Trikal (1985). (Also Read | Masaba Gupta calls father Vivian Richards 'gentle giant', thanks mom Neena Gupta)

The video also featured Neena in Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992), Dard (serial 1993), Badhaai Ho (2018), The Last Colour (2019), Goodbye (2022), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), Panchayat (web series 2020), and Masaba Masaba (web series 2020).

Neena captioned the post, "Waise kiya toh kaafi kuch hai (I have done a lot of work)…#repost @imdb." Reacting to the post, Archana Puran Singh commented, "Wow. What body of work Neena." Divya Seth said, "Humesha (Always). Just Amazing."

A fan said, "You were and are always the star, it is just people’s eyes were not equipped enough to see your light, it took time but you are shining more than ever." "That's one strong woman in reel," read a comment. "Exceptional personality," commented another person. "You are still beautiful and gorgeous. I used to love you in your serial Saans," wrote an Instagram user.

Neena's daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta also reacted to the video. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Masaba shared the clip. She wrote, "It's called a career graph without unnecessary self created hype/PR and pure talent with love for the craft (green heart emoji)."

Masaba Gupta also reacted to the video.

Neena and Masaba have featured together in the Netflix original show Masaba Masaba. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba is a biographical drama based on the life of Masaba Gupta. It is and is produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. The first season premiered in August 2020 and the second season released in July 2022.

Neena was last seen in Vadh, a thriller written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Rajiv Barnwal. Produced by Luv Films, Vadh theatrically released on December 9, 2022. Apart from Neena, it also stars Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva and Manav Vij among others.

Fans will see her next in the upcoming family entertainer Shiv Shastri Balboa. Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON