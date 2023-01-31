Masaba Gupta calls father Vivian Richards 'gentle giant', thanks mom Neena Gupta and pens note for stepdad Vivek Mehra

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta who recently tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra, has penned notes for her parents--father-West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother-actor Neena Gupta. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Masaba also spoke about her step-father-chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. (Also Read | Inside Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra's wedding bash with speeches by Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards)

In the first post, Masaba shared a candid photo of Neena Gupta sitting on a chair smiling. She draped a cream and green coloured saree along with a matching full-sleeve blouse. Masaba wrote, "The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a LIONESS (lion emoji) @neena_gupta."

Masaba also posted a photo of Vivek in a yellow kurta, jacket and white pyjama paired with black mojari. He posed for the camera and smiled in the picture. "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart (yellow heart emoji)," Masaba wrote about Vivek.

The last photo featured Vivian Richards smiling and posing for the lens. He sported a yellow and cream shirt and paired it with denims. She captioned the post, "The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Masaba penned the notes.

Masaba married Satyadeep last week in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family. Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

In another post, Masaba shared a family photo with Vivian and Neena. "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," she wrote in the caption. Neena had been in a relationship with Vivian. She welcomed Masaba on November 2, 1988, and raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to Vivek Mehra.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and announced their separation in 2019. Satyadeep was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari. They divorced in 2013.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the web series Masaba Masaba which premiered on Netflix. She made her acting debut in Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep is known for his work in films such as Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica, and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON