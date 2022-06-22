Neetu Kapoor lauds Alia Bhatt, says problem starts when son becomes 'joru ka gulaam'; calls Ranbir Kapoor 'intelligent'

Actor Neetu Kapoor has heaped praises on her daughter-in-law, actor Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a new interview, Neetu said that the relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law 'is the husband’s fault'. She added that problem arises when the son becomes 'joru ka gulaam (henpecked)'. She also called Ranbir a 'very intelligent man' who 'balances his love'. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor missed awards function, as she could not go without Rishi Kapoor: 'I feel awkward, need my son or husband')

Neetu got married to actor Rishi Kapoor in 1980. They became parents to two children – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In April this year, Alia married Ranbir at his Mumbai home Vastu. The festivities were attended by close friends and family members.

In an interview with Indian Express, Neetu said, "People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being. So, I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai (when you become henpecked a mother has a problem). If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels… (Laughs).”

When asked if she felt like that with Ranbir, Neetu said, “I am not getting this feeling because my son is a very intelligent man, he balances his love. He doesn’t go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he may call me once in five days and ask, ‘aap thik ho na (are you okay)?’. For him to ask me this is enough.” Neetu was also asked if she gives any marital advice to Ranbir or Alia and responded that nowadays everyone 'sab seekh ke aate hai (learn everything and come)'. She also added that 'they’ll teach you, nobody listens to you' and 'it is better to stay away from advising'.

Meanwhile, Neetu will be seen next in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Backed by Dharma Productions, the comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta.

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. She is making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix spy picture Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra.

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera along with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to hit the theatre on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. He also has Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic-comedy film with Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. It is slated to release on the occasion of Holi next year. He also has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

