Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's 'milestone year' on birthday: 'Your father is orchestrating it from up there'

Neetu Kapoor wished her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor on his 40th birthday via an Instagram post. He shared a picture with him from their photoshoot. In the picture, Neetu wore a yellow-white ethnic outfit while Ranbir wore a white horizontal stripes casual shirt with blue T-shirt and olive pants. Neetu wrote a beautiful message for him, remembering her late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor. She attended Ranbir's midnight 40th birthday party with Karan Johan, Ayan Mukherji and others. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday party at home. See pics)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor wrote for Ranbir, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana (red heart emoji) you are my Shakti Astra." She used the hashtags #bestfriend #strength on the post.

Musician Sophie Choudry wrote, “Happy bday RK.” Sister of Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan commented, “Happy 40th Birthday #ranbir And you neetu aunty. Mahsha'Allah. Rishi uncle is right there beside you guys.... ! He's not missing out on the celebration. :)” One of Ranbir's fan commented, “Happy birthday rk. May God bless you and showers blessings on you today. We love you rockstar.” Another fan wrote, “Awwww so cute!! The best mom and son duo.” Many fans wished and dropped heart emojis for Ranbir Kapoor on his special day.

Ranbir Kapoor has an elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. He made his acting debut with Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor in 2007. He got married to Alia Bhatt in 2022. Earlier in June, Alia took the internet by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with Ranbir.

Neetu Kapoor recently made her comeback to films with JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani among others. Her portrayal of Geeta Sahni in the film earned positive reviews from critics and the audience.

Fans will see Ranbir in more films in the coming months, including in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that, he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

