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Neetu Kapoor reacts to ‘horrible’ trolling after returning to work post Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Got into drinking…’

Neetu Kapoor opened up about the trolling she faced after deciding to return to work during her appearance in latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube show.

May 08, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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After the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor, actor Neetu Kapoor immersed herself in work and made her acting comeback after nine years with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, her return to the spotlight was met with harsh judgment, as trolls questioned how she could resume work so soon after her loss. Neetu has now opened up about the backlash, calling the trolling “hurtful” and “horrible.”

Neetu slams trolls

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu opened up about the trolling she faced after deciding to return to work during her appearance in the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube show, All About Her. Neetu was joined by her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, during the episode.

“I just started working. He passed away, and I did JugJugg Jeeyo. I just went to work to get the confidence back. I was in such a bad state, and it was so hurting when people used to say ke ‘ohh he passed away, and she jumped into work’. That was horrible. But they don’t know why I did it. I have to tell you what happened to me. When he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two, and I got into drinking. I used to start drinking, and then I could not sleep without drinking,” Neetu said.

Here, Neetu confessed that she was a “nervous wreck” while doing JugJugg Jeeyo, adding that the experience made her stronger.

She also spoke about the mantra of life, which is “saanu ki (Why should we bother?)”, and if they ask me, then I ask them “taunu ki (Why do you bother?).”

More about Rishi and Neetu

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. They have two children--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the 1970s and 1980s, the couple starred in several hits together, such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more, inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. Following his diagnosis, he travelled to New York for nearly a year for treatment. After returning to India in 2019, he resumed work and appeared in a few projects. However, his health declined again in early 2020, and he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. On 30 April 2020, Rishi Kapoor died after battling cancer at the age of 67. Rishi's final film was Sharmaji Namkeen (2022), which was released posthumously. Since he could not complete filming, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish his portions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor reacts to ‘horrible’ trolling after returning to work post Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Got into drinking…’
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