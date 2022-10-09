Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor in emotional post: ‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet’

Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional post on Sunday as she remembered her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. Sharing a picture of Rishi with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips, Neetu said that she misses the noise after his death. Rishi died on April 30 in 2020, months after he was declared cancer free. Also read: Madhuri Dixit sends Baal Gopal for Alia Bhatt through Neetu Kapoor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as she expects first baby

Sharing the black and white picture of Rishi Kapoor on Instagram, Neetu wrote, “Miss your noise (red heart emoticon) it’s too quiet (confused face emoji).” Soon after, her friends, family and fans reacted to the post to show their support.

Neetu Kapoor shared a post about Rishi Kapoor on Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, “Lots of love.” Huma Qureshi, Maniesh Paul, Gaurav Kapur and designer Manish Malhotra shared heart emojis in the comments section. Producer Tanujj Garg wrote, “Awwwww.” A fan wrote for Neetu, “He is always around you. Your souls are connected and can communicate at all times. Just close your eyes and feel his presence.” Another said, “Eternal love. More peace and love for you.” A person wrote, “He is living in our hearts forever.”

Last month, Neetu had shared a post on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary. She had shared a throwback candid picture of them in a part mood and simply captioned it, “happy birthday”. Rishi was seen wearing giant glasses in the picture while Neetu had a colourful fur stole around her neck.

Earlier this week, Neetu hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Only a few close friends and family members were part of the ceremony.

Neetu also made an acting comeback this year. She was seen opposite Anil Kapoor in the family drama, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul.

